As President Trump focuses on infrastructure, what N.E. Ohio projects should be included?

Infrastructure is starting to become a big topic nationwide, as President Trump plans to launch his program.

So we want to know from you: What projects do you want to be at the top of the rebuilding list in Northeastern Ohio?

Here's some of the background:

In Cincinnati on June 7, President Trump said his administration will launch an infrastructure program that will rebuild the nation and produce millions of jobs.

"It's time to recapture our legacy as a nation of builders," he said. "The future is going to be beautiful and the future is going to be bright."

The Trump administration says it would use tax breaks to incentivize private business to spend more money on infrastructure projects. With state and local contributions, total spending would equal $1 trillion.

"Taxpayers deserve the best results," Trump said. "I will ensure that's what they get."

President Trump's 2018 budget is offering $200 billion in direct federal spending over 10 years to improve roads, bridges, airports and other transportation vehicles, in addition to broadband, schools and hospitals.

Also during his "Infrastructure Week," Trump highlighted what he called the "painfully slow, costly and time-consuming process" for approving federal highway projects.

"A highway today takes years and years and years to get approved — sometimes as much as 15 or 17 years. By the time they get the approvals, they need another highway," Trump said.

So as the President continues to piece together his infrastructure plan, we want to know from you: What are three things you would like to see fixed, or changed, or improved here in Northeastern Ohio?

