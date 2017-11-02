WKYC
Authorities raid East Cleveland business connected to controversial landfill

WKYC 1:22 PM. EDT November 02, 2017

Officials from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Dept. and the Ohio Attorney General's office are currently executing a search warrant at Red Rock Services, LLC in East Cleveland.

According to sources, the Elderwood Ave. business is owned by George Michael Riley Sr. of Arco Recycling, the company who previously owned the hazardous landfill located on Noble Road.

It is currently unknown exactly what this raid pertains to.

The Arco dump caught fire this past weekend and has been a point of contention in the community for some time. The Ohio EPA shut the site down earlier this year and is looking into getting the materials removed.

This is a developing story. Please stay with WKYC for further updates.

