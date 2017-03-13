WKYC
Close
Breaking News Live radar of incoming snow
Closings Alert 8 closing alerts
Weather Alert 35 weather alerts
Close

Authorities say Parma teen charged with inducing panic after being found safely

WKYC 1:33 PM. EDT March 13, 2017

After authorities found a teenage girl who was reported missing from Parma earlier this month, officials tell WKYC the 17-year-old is now facing charges for inducing panic. 

Katarina Bitterman was located unharmed in Salem, Massachusetts late last week. 

She was found at the home of a 19-year-old man who was arrested. 

Authorities said the teens met online and Bitterman left willingly. 

She is believed to still be in Massachusetts along with her family, officials said. 

Stay with WKYC for more updates.  

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Good news as police say missing Parma teen found safe

WKYC

Parma missing teen found safe; man, 19, arrested

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories