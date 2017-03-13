Katarina Bitterman (Photo: WKYC-TV)

After authorities found a teenage girl who was reported missing from Parma earlier this month, officials tell WKYC the 17-year-old is now facing charges for inducing panic.

Katarina Bitterman was located unharmed in Salem, Massachusetts late last week.

She was found at the home of a 19-year-old man who was arrested.

Authorities said the teens met online and Bitterman left willingly.

She is believed to still be in Massachusetts along with her family, officials said.

