After authorities found a teenage girl who was reported missing from Parma earlier this month, officials tell WKYC the 17-year-old is now facing charges for inducing panic.
Katarina Bitterman was located unharmed in Salem, Massachusetts late last week.
She was found at the home of a 19-year-old man who was arrested.
Authorities said the teens met online and Bitterman left willingly.
Update: 17-year-old Katarina Bitterman has been charge with inducing panic after going missing. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/3kcmZFHxzn— JASMINE MONROE (@MONROEWKYC) March 13, 2017
She is believed to still be in Massachusetts along with her family, officials said.
