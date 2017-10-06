Authorities searching for suspect in Beachwood bank robbery

(Photo: Beachwood Police Dept.)

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly robbed the First National Bank in Beachwood Wednesday.

Authorities say the woman entered the bank and presented a threatening note to the bank teller. The teller complied with the note and gave the suspect an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect described as having "very pale" skin and in her early 20s, while possibly wearing a black wig, prescription glasses, and a Cleveland Browns baseball cap. She is about 5-foot-6, and weighed approximately 90-100 pounds.

Reward money is available for any information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual. Any tips can remain anonymous and can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI or the Beachwood Police Dept.

