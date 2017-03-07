Authorities work to repair Chagrin Falls water main break

CHAGRIN FALLS - Authorities are working to fix a water main issue in Chagrin Falls Tuesday afternoon.

At about 6:30 a.m., an 8-inch water main broke outside the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2436 at 231 South Main Street.

South Main Street remains opens as crews work in the FOE parking lot.

The Chagrin Falls Utilities Department said this is a major water main break.

A precautionary boil alert was sent out around 9:40 a.m. to all Chagrin Falls water customers to boil water that would be used for human consumption.

For now, water pressure is being maintained but some customers may see discolored water for now, according to the utilities department.

Additional information will be sent out later in the day to advise Chagrin Falls water customers regarding pressure and any other action that may need to be taken, if any.

Members of the utilities department are monitoring pressure at other areas of the village, according to the department.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the village at 440-247-5050.

The boil alert will remain in effect until Wednesday morning.

