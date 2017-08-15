Baldwin Wallace student 'serious but stable' after obstacle course fall

(Photo: Sean Forester, WKYC)

CHAGRIN FALLS - A Baldwin Wallace student is in "serious but stable condition" after falling from a rope obstacle course Monday, according to a statement from the university.

Brittney Bash, an incoming freshman from New Richmond, fell from the course during an honors program retreat at the Hiram House camp. She is currently at Hillcrest Hospital and her specific injuries are still unknown.

"The BW community continues to pray for a speedy and full recovery," a university spokesman said. The remainder of the retreat was cancelled as a result of the incident.

