Bank robbed in Independence; police searching for three suspects

(Photo: FBI)

Police and FBI officials are currently searching for three suspects who robbed the Ohio Teamsters Credit Union in Independence at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

Police say two men entered the bank just after 8:45 a.m., jumped the counter, and approached the two tellers. One of the suspects stood up on the counter and pointed a gun at both tellers, demanding they give him the money from the cash drawers.

Both tellers complied with the demands, and upon receiving the money, witnesses say both men fled the bank and entered a white four-door sedan (possibly a Ford Focus). The vehicle (driven by a third suspect) then drove away.

The two men who entered the bank are described as males in their 20s, around 5 feet 8 inches tall. The suspect who stood on the counter is also described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, dark pants, white tennis shoes, heavy work gloves, and carrying a black handgun with an extended magazine.

The other suspect in the bank was apparently wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, a dark baseball cap, dark tennis shoes, light gray sweatpants, a mask covering his face, and sunglasses. No information is known about the third suspect who drove the getaway car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Independence Police Dept. or the Cleveland Division of the FBI.

