Bay Village yard sale raises money for hurricane victims

BAY VILLAGE - The saying goes “it takes a village.”

Nobody knows that better than the residents of Bay Village. The community is coming together to help victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria by holding a large yard sale.

Organizers are collecting items everything from home décor to school and office supplies to yard equipment.

The only thing they won’t accept is clothing.

The hope is to collect all the tax-deductible items and then sell them in “yard sale” fashion. The money raised will then be sent to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

For more information on times and location, check out www.BayHelps.org.

