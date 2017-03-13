Man dies in Euclid officer-involved shooting

EUCLID, Ohio -- A man, believed to be in his 20s, was killed Monday in an officer-involved shooting.
It happened shortly before 7 a.m. when officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle on South Lakeshore near E. 215th Street.
At some point, a Euclid officer opened fire and shot the man who later died. His name has not been released.
The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is policy.
A Euclid officer was also taken to an area hospital to be medically evaluated.
BCI's Special Investigations Unit has been asked to conduct the investigation.
No additional details were immediately available.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
