Man dies in Euclid officer-involved shooting

EUCLID, Ohio -- A man, believed to be in his 20s, was killed Monday in an officer-involved shooting.

It happened shortly before 7 a.m. when officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle on South Lakeshore near E. 215th Street.

At some point, a Euclid officer opened fire and shot the man who later died. His name has not been released.

The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is policy.

A Euclid officer was also taken to an area hospital to be medically evaluated.

BCI's Special Investigations Unit has been asked to conduct the investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

