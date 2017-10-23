BCI, police investigating incident at Strongsville home

STRONGSVILLE - Police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were at the scene at a home on Blazing Star Drive in Strongsville on Monday night.
WKYC Channel 3's Carly Flynn Morgan was there and posted the following on Twitter:
NOW: Crime scene tape around a home on Blazing Star Dr in Strongsville. BCI Crime Scene truck here too. @WKYC pic.twitter.com/9m9aYS3tOX— Carly Flynn Morgan (@CarlyFMorgan) October 24, 2017
A witness gave Carly the following information:
MORE: Police have yet to release info but a witness says he heard a man screaming then saw ambu & police arrive. pic.twitter.com/baZBae9ksQ— Carly Flynn Morgan (@CarlyFMorgan) October 24, 2017
A member of the Strongsville Police Department informed Morgan that a press release about the incident will be given to the media on Tuesday morning.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
