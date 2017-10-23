WKYC
BCI, police investigating incident at Strongsville home

WKYC 11:48 PM. EDT October 23, 2017

STRONGSVILLE - Police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were at the scene at a home on Blazing Star Drive in Strongsville on Monday night. 

WKYC Channel 3's Carly Flynn Morgan was there and posted the following on Twitter: 

A witness gave Carly the following information: 

A member of the Strongsville Police Department informed Morgan that a press release about the incident will be given to the media on Tuesday morning.

We will continue to follow this developing story. 

