Beachwood Place will now require weekend evening supervision for teenagers

Beachwood Place (Photo: WKYC)

BEACHWOOD - Teenagers 17-years-old and under visiting Beachwood Place during Friday and Saturday evenings will now need a chaperone.

Mall officials announced the creation of a "parental guidance required" program in a release out Tuesday afternoon.

Kids and teens under the age limit will need to be accompanied by a parent or other adult over the age of 21 beginning at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturdays.

Officials said public safety officers will be posted up at mall entrances to check photo IDs of shoppers who look to be under seventeen.

One adult can accompany up to four kids or teens at one time, officials said, and those who are above the age limit will be offered an optional wristband to wear during their time at the mall to show they are of age.

The move comes after a large scale disturbance happened at the shopping center last week.

As WKYC previously reported, authorities said more than 500 juveniles began causing trouble after 6:30 p.m., adding that the disturbance may have been organized on social media.

“All are welcome at Beachwood Place at any time – we simply require that during certain weekend hours, families spend their shopping time together,” Neisha Vitello, senior general manager of Beachwood Place, said in the release. “Providing a pleasant and comfortable experience for our guests is our top priority. The PGR program is intended to enhance the shopping experience in ways the entire community will appreciate.”

Similar programs already exist at malls across the country, including the Mall of America in Minnesota.

The PGR effort goes into effect on January 6.