Bedford Heights morning fire injures one

Fire Department (Photo: WKYC)

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OHIO - A woman, 74, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center after a fire broke out at the Southgate Towers about 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The fire chief says there was a mattress fire in one unit at 5305 Northfield Road.

Firefighters found a woman in the bathroom and resuscitated her, then took her to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation. The state fire marshal's office was called in to investigate.

(© 2017 WKYC)