Berea Fire Dept. awarded nearly $800 thousand in federal funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Berea Fire Dept. was awarded nearly $800 thousand dollars by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Friday.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown made the announcement, saying in part, "Ohio firefighters and first-responders work every day to protect our families. We must support our first-responder organizations so that communities like Berea have the resources to shield families and homes from fire hazards.”

The money comes through the Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program, which provides funds for departments to train their firefighters and upgrade their equipment and facilities. Most of the funds for Berea will go toward acquiring new vehicles.

