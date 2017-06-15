Body found in burning vehicle in East Cleveland

(Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC-TV)

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When officers were dispatched to reports of a fully engulfed vehicle fire at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, they made a grisly discovery.

Upon extinguishing the flames, authorities found a body inside.

The body was too badly burned to make positive identification.

The vehicle and body are being taken from the scene at Gainsboro and E. 133rd Street to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for processing.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office and Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted at the scene.

Anybody with information is asked to call East Cleveland Police.

© 2017 WKYC-TV