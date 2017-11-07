WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 12 closing alerts
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Body found near Maple Heights middle school

WKYC 6:58 AM. EST November 07, 2017

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Police are investigating after a man’s body was found early Tuesday morning at Stafford Park in Maple Heights.

Authorities tell WKYC the man was shot at least once.

The person who found the body didn’t have a cell phone, and flagged down a driver who then called 911.

Stafford Park is near the middle school, but classes are out of session since the school is used as a polling location.

Stay with WKYC for additional updates as they become available.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories