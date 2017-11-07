Body found near Maple Heights middle school

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Police are investigating after a man’s body was found early Tuesday morning at Stafford Park in Maple Heights.
Authorities tell WKYC the man was shot at least once.
The person who found the body didn’t have a cell phone, and flagged down a driver who then called 911.
Stafford Park is near the middle school, but classes are out of session since the school is used as a polling location.
Stay with WKYC for additional updates as they become available.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs