Body found near Maple Heights middle school

(Photo: Shane Snider, WKYC-TV)

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Police are investigating after a man’s body was found early Tuesday morning at Stafford Park in Maple Heights.

Authorities tell WKYC the man was shot at least once.

The person who found the body didn’t have a cell phone, and flagged down a driver who then called 911.

Stafford Park is near the middle school, but classes are out of session since the school is used as a polling location.

