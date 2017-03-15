Brook Park mayor invited to White House for St. Patrick's Day

BROOK PARK - The luck of the Irish may be on the side of Thomas Coyne.

The Brook Park mayor will be heading to Washington D.C. tomorrow to meet with President Donald Trump.

According to a release from the city, Coyne is part of a group of Irish American dignitaries set to meet with the President before St. Patrick's Day.

“I am honored to be a guest of the President of the United States and I am hopeful that I can have his ear long enough to lay out the concerns I have regarding the non-productive Ford Motors site," he said in an emailed statement. "I am hopeful to discuss how President Trump can help in restoring jobs to Northeast Ohio over the next four years.”

Coyne will return to Northeast Ohio in time to be honored as the 'Irish Good Person of the Year' by the Irish Goodfellowship Club of Cleveland, the release added.

