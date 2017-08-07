Brooklyn Police searching for driver who hit 4 cars in stolen van

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

BROOKLYN - Brooklyn Police are searching for a driver whose van struck four other vehicles after driving recklessly on Interstate 480 Sunday.

Police say an officer tried to stop the eastbound driver on I-480 near Tiedeman Road around 3:42 p.m. for weaving in and out of traffic.

The driver refused to pull over and continued to drive around traffic at a high rate of speed. The driver exited I-480 onto State Road, striking four other cars in the process.

The van veered off the left side of the road at Burger Avenue and ditched the car, running westbound. The driver was not located.

Police say the driver appeared to be a teenager. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes.

The van was teal in color. Police say both the van and its plates were reported stolen from Cleveland an hour prior to the chase.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call216-749-1234.

