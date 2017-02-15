Brush High School student dies unexpectedly

(Photo: Drew Horansky, WKYC)

SOUTH EUCLID, OHIO - The Brush community is mourning the loss of a Brush High School student who died unexpectedly Tuesday night.

According to the district, Alec Kornet, a junior, died Tuesday evening. Officials have not provided information on the nature of Kornet's death.

Alec was an honor student and member of the band, hockey and soccer teams.

The district is providing grief counseling to students and staff.

The community has already started showing support for Kornet and his family.

The #CLEMonsters would like to send condolences to @brushhockey. Our thoughts are with them and the Kornet family. — Cleveland Monsters (@monstershockey) February 15, 2017

Rest easy #4. One of my greatest pals from my childhood. I'll never forget those backyard wrestling matches for the world. Love you brother pic.twitter.com/wQ1FRDmJDH — Chase Lounge (@mike_taddeo) February 15, 2017

The Kent State Ice Arena sends its condolences to @brushhockey on the loss of their student-athlete. — Kent State Ice Arena (@KSUicearena) February 15, 2017

So sad to hear of the passing of @BrushHockey's Alec Kornet!



Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kornets & all in the Brush community. — EC Athletics (@ECHSAthletics) February 15, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with @brushhockey and the Kornet family. May you be comforted by God's love. — CVCA Hockey (@CVCAHockey) February 15, 2017

The Brooklyn Athletic Program & Brooklyn Hockey team sends its condolences to @brushhockey on the loss of your teammate. — Brooklyn Hurricanes (@HurricanesBHS) February 15, 2017

