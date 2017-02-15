WKYC
Brush High School student dies unexpectedly

February 15, 2017

SOUTH EUCLID, OHIO - The Brush community is mourning the loss of a Brush High School student who died unexpectedly Tuesday night.

According to the district, Alec Kornet, a junior, died Tuesday evening. Officials have not provided information on the nature of Kornet's death. 

Alec was an honor student and member of the band, hockey and soccer teams.

The district is providing grief counseling to students and staff.

The community has already started showing support for Kornet and his family.

