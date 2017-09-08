California private pilot indicted for attempting to meet Northeast Ohio teen for sex

(Photo: Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office)

CLEVELAND - A 33-year-old private pilot from California has been indicted by Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley for attempting to meet a local 13-year-old girl for sex.

Ryan Johnson of Camarillo, California flew his employer's plane from New York to Akron last month, then used a company rental car to drive to Cuyahoga County for a pre-arranged meeting with the teen to engage in sexual activity.

He was arrested by the Newburgh Heights Police Department at the meeting location at approximately 3:00 p.m. on August 30. The Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Cleveland Police Department assisted in the arrest of Johnson.

Investigators learned that Johnson had engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with whom he believed was a minor, requesting she send nude images, and expressing an interest in meeting her to engage in sex at a hotel room. He arranged the meeting with the teen coinciding with a business trip to Akron.

When he arrived in Akron, Johnson borrowed his employer's rental car and drove to the pre-arranged meeting location. He then texted whom he believed was the teen when he arrived.

Officers found two cell phones, two bottles of lubricant, a hotel room key, and three condoms hidden in a glass case when they searched the car.

Ryan Johnson has been indicted on one count of Importuning, one count of Attempted Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a minor, and one count of Possessing Criminal Tools for attempting to meet with a minor.

