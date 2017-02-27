Carjacked vehicle in Euclid used for Lyndhurst bank robbery

The FBI is tracking down three individuals who robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Cedar Road in Lyndhurst, whom investigators also believe may be responsible for nine other bank heists this month.
Monday morning, an individual driving a black NIssan Versa rental car with Michigan license tags was carjacked by three armed black males in Euclid. This is the vehicle that authorities believe was used in the Fifth Third Robbery.
The suspects gave tellers a demand note which implied they had a weapon. They escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The FBI believes that the individuals who robbed Fifth Third are responsible for several others in the area since February 6, 2017. The list of robberies include:
US Bank, February 6th, Bedford
US Bank, February 8th, Garfield Heights
US Bank, February 9th, Shaker Blvd, Cleveland
US Bank, February 11th, Lorain Road, Cleveland
US Bank, February 13th (attempt), Warrensville Heights
US Bank, February 13th, Mayfield, Lyndhurst
Third Federal, February 13th, University Heights
US Bank, February 13th, Warrensville Heights
Third Federal, February 21st, Lorain Ave, Cleveland
Dollar Bank, February 21st, University Heights
Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible. Tips can remain anonymous and can be provided to any of the local departments, the Cleveland Division of the FBI or Crimestoppers.
GALLERY: We have pieced together a photo gallery of pictures from the Fifth Third and Dollar Bank robberies.
