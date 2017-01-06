Chaperone rule now in effect at Beachwood Place

(Photo: Hilary Golston, WKYC)

BEACHWOOD - After a brawl broke out at Beachwood Place last week, involving hundreds of teens, mall officials are hoping things will be much calmer on Fridays and Saturdays when the rule is in effect.

Anyone 17 and under must be accompanied by a chaperone 21 years or older between 5 p.m. and close of business on Fridays and Saturdays.

The fight is universally considered not just dramatic, but frightening to behold.

Announcements could be heard over the PA system about the new program, which started at 5 p.m. Friday.

The rule is simple and it's pretty simply applied. When patrons walk through the door during enforcement hours, they’re greeted by security checking identification.

Those who are clearly older than 17 are not checked.

However, anyone who may be in the age range will likely be asked to present his or her ID.

The program is called ‘Parental Guidance Required.’

Those who have been checked by security are given a wrist band to indicate that they’ve already been cleared.

While some worry that the program could negatively impact business by keeping people away who don’t want to be carded, others think the program helps to keep the mall safe for all patrons.

Beachwood’s Mayor along with the General Manager for Beachwood Place were on hand to answer questions from the media about the new policy.