'Circle the City with Love' impacts Cleveland and cities worldwide

It started as a very visible show of love and peace, during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.
On Sunday, one group's goal to 'circle the city with love' has expanded globally.
A couple hundred people joined hands in Cleveland's west park neighborhood as part of the event, taking place simultaneously in cities around the world.
It's a non-partisan, no-issue movement.
The only agenda is to show love and peace, a message, that's spreading quickly
