'Circle the City with Love' impacts Cleveland and cities worldwide

Sister Rita Petruziello, a sister of St. Joseph in Cleveland (Photo: Courtesy Circle the City with Love)

It started as a very visible show of love and peace, during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

On Sunday, one group's goal to 'circle the city with love' has expanded globally.

A couple hundred people joined hands in Cleveland's west park neighborhood as part of the event, taking place simultaneously in cities around the world.

It's a non-partisan, no-issue movement.

The only agenda is to show love and peace, a message, that's spreading quickly

