City releases survey results and plan to fix failing roads

Your road could get some much-needed attention soon. The City of Cleveland announced a plan, Tuesday, to fix crumbling streets from east to west.

The city hired a company called Michael Baker International to do a pavement management survey of every road in Cleveland. The company began the survey in spring of 2016. It graded each road from A through F. About 40 percent of local streets failed or got a D. Ward 2 scored the lowest, with the most Fs. But there’s good news for areas with poor pavement. The company recommended a “worst first” approach, fixing every F street first.

Tamiko Harris drives through Union-Miles Park, every day.

“You keep tearing your car up out here on these pot roads,” she said.

It’s not just Ward 2. There are F’s in every section of the city, like Train Avenue in Ward 3 and Fulton Road in Ward 13.

“The roads are terrible around here. We do need new roads,” Celestine Gaters told us. She’s lived in Ward 2 for 30 years.

“It’s a big deal, because people can ride through and see that we do care about our community and we do care about the roads and the streets,” said Gaters.

The city expects it to take 3 to 5 years to repair every F-graded road.

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” said Harris.

The city says it will cost $30 million just to repair all of the failing roads. After it finishes that aspect, it’ll change gears and work on a variety of roads – as needed. The whole project is expected to last 20 years and cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

Click here to see the company’s comprehensive study.

