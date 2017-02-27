Cleveland FBI pursuing suspects believed responsible for 10 bank robberies

Photo of robbery at Fifth Third Bank in Lyndhurst on February 27, 2017 (Photo: FBI/Cleveland Division)

The FBI is tracking down three individuals who robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Cedar Road in Lyndhurst, whom investigators also believe may be responsible for nine other bank heists this month.

Monday morning, an individual driving a black NIssan Versa rental car with Michigan license tags was carjacked by three armed black males in Euclid. This is the vehicle that authorities believe was used in the Fifth Third Robbery.

The suspects gave tellers a demand note which implied they had a weapon. They escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The FBI believes that the individuals who robbed Fifth Third are responsible for several others in the area since February 6, 2017. The list of robberies include:

US Bank, February 6th, Bedford

US Bank, February 8th, Garfield Heights

US Bank, February 9th, Shaker Blvd, Cleveland

US Bank, February 11th, Lorain Road, Cleveland

US Bank, February 13th (attempt), Warrensville Heights

US Bank, February 13th, Mayfield, Lyndhurst

Third Federal, February 13th, University Heights

US Bank, February 13th, Warrensville Heights

Third Federal, February 21st, Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Dollar Bank, February 21st, University Heights

Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible. Tips can remain anonymous and can be provided to any of the local departments, the Cleveland Division of the FBI or Crimestoppers.

GALLERY: We have pieced together a photo gallery of pictures from the Fifth Third and Dollar Bank robberies.

