Cleveland Fire hoping to add more women to the force

It's been more than 25-years since the Cleveland Fire Department has hired a woman.

WKYC Channel 3's Jasmine Monroe questioned why this gender gap exists, and what's being done to fix it.

More than 750 fire-fighters make up the Cleveland Fire Department-- but only four of them are women.

But tonight there is a new push to get more females in the fire stations.

The last female that came on to the Cleveland Division of Fire was back in 1989.

Now their down to four women and they are all expected to retire within the next few years. This will eliminate woman fire fighters in Cleveland completely.

Daphne Tyus has been a firefighter for over 29 years.

She says women can do anything.

“I'm proof that women of our community CAN do anything they put their mind to.”

“That's why the red flag goes up even more absolutely,” said Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo

Calvillo says he noticed the gap after traveling the nation working with other female chiefs.

“Getting their view as far as their lens as far as where that fire division should be I believe that make us a stronger division and that's what we need in my division,” said Calivillo.

The Akron fire department told us their department has 362 firefighters on staff and 12 of them are women.

According to Lt. Serji Lash they hope to increase that number by targeting the youth.

“We'd like to see that number grow we'd like young ladies in elementary school middle, high school to consider this as a career.”

Lt. Lash added that training to become a firefighter is no easy task, many women pass the written exam but fail the agility portion.

“Whether you're male or female you should be able to pull that hose get it off the truck you should pull it even if it has water from the hydrant or the truck ladies should do it just like men do.”

The Cleveland division of fire says they're not opposed to considering different forms of agility assessments to help with the gender gap.

Chief Calvillo did make one suggestion on how to level the playing field.

“We could look at those testing procedures to make sure it's inclusive to everyone.”

