Cleveland Heights police officers dragged by fleeing woman's car

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OHIO - One woman has been arrested on felonious assault charges after she attempted to flee a traffic stop and dragged two officers with her vehicle Thursday night.

According to police, Gabrielle Sanders, 30, was pulled over during a traffic stop at Ardoon Street and Mayfield Road around 8:30 p.m. Officers attempted to identify Sanders, who did not have identification and was believed to have given officers a fake name.

Sanders remained uncooperative and when officers attempted to place her under arrest, she drove off at a high rate of speed northbound on Ardoon Street, dragging both officers about 100 feet.

Both officers managed to free themselves from the vehicle before Sanders lost control and hit a utility pole. Sanders fled the scene on foot and was quickly apprehended.

The officers were taken to a hospital and released.

Sanders has been charged with two counts of felonious assault on a police officer.