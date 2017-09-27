Cleveland man facing federal charges for armed carjacking

A Cleveland man was indicted in federal court today after he allegedly fired a shotgun during a carjacking in Euclid last month.

According to the indictment, Cody M. Coats used an Ithaca short-barreled shotgun when he stole a 2005 Chrysler Crossfire outside a bar on Aug. 14. Police later chased Coats before he crashed the car on E 222nd St. near Lakeshore Blvd. and was arrested.

Coats apparently fired the shotgun at some point during the incident, though no one was hit. He had previously been convicted of felony burglary, which authorities say makes the possession of any firearm illegal.

“We are pleased that the U.S. Attorney’s Office has adopted this case,” Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said. “The officers and detectives of the Euclid Police Department did an outstanding job with the apprehension and investigation. We must all work together to send the message that violent crime will not be tolerated in our communities.”

Coats officially faces charges of carjacking, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms assisted the Euclid Police Dept. in its investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph M. Pinjuh will prosecute the case.

