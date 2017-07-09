Cleveland man shot and killed after confrontation on the city's east side

Cleveland Police are investigating the death of a 28-year-old Sunday.

Officers responded to a call for a man shot near 9300 Marah Ave around 1:15 a.m.

According to reports, the victim was playing basketball in the street with a portable hoop when he was approached by a dark colored SUV.

After a brief interaction, shots were fired from within the SUV.

The victim was found lying, unresponsive in the street near 9427 Marah Ave.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

Both the homicide unit and the medical examiners office responded to the scene for the investigation.

