Cleveland Police investigate 'possible abduction' of 17-year-old girl

Cleveland Police are investigating the possible abduction of a 17-year-old girl, Wednesday evening.
17-year-old Dataijah Hubbard was last seen Tuesday evening.
She is missing from the 52nd block of Superior Ave.
She was reported missing by family Wednesday evening.
She is described as a 4'11'' tall African American female weighing 125 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a Cavs' " All In " T-shirt, white flip flops, and carrying a black Guess purse.
The photo above shows the victim and the alleged suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 9-1-1.
