Cleveland Police investigate 'possible abduction' of 17-year-old girl

Cleveland Police are investigating the possible abduction of a 17-year-old girl, Wednesday evening.

17-year-old Dataijah Hubbard was last seen Tuesday evening.

She is missing from the 52nd block of Superior Ave.

She was reported missing by family Wednesday evening.

She is described as a 4'11'' tall African American female weighing 125 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a Cavs' " All In " T-shirt, white flip flops, and carrying a black Guess purse.

The photo above shows the victim and the alleged suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 9-1-1.

