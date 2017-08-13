Cleveland stands in solidarity with Charlottesville

(Photo: Carly Flynn Morgan)

CLEVELAND - A group of about 200 people gathered in Public Square Sunday evening to stand in solidarity with the counter-protesters and victims in Charlottesville, Virginia.

This event was hosted by Action Together Lakewood Area, Indivisible CLE and the Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus.

It was organized as a stand against hate and violence. Participants were asked to stay peaceful and refrain from profanity on signs – which they did.

People told Channel 3 they wanted to do something in public, rather than just talk about what happened. They wanted to spread messages of love, diversity, peace and inclusion.

