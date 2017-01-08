Community members protest two local pet stores

Demonstrators took to the chilly streets in Strongsville today.

The demonstrators are standing up against two pet stores - Pick of the Litter and Petland.

The story was first reported Thursday evening.

What started as a Facebook event, resulted in about 40 concerned community members raising awareness.

Even cars passing by, honked their horns in support.

The demonstrators say these stores are dealing in puppy mill dogs... who are living in unfit conditions.

The group aims to raise attention to the conditions the animals are living in, and hope for a better future for the animals.

Last week, we reported PETA looked into complaints against the stores.

WKYC also checked with the county, which told us they're aware of the complaints, but so far, nothing illegal.