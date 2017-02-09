Community rallies behind child fighting rare complication from flu.

(Photo: Facebook)

ROCKY RIVER - 6-year-old Eva Marie Harris got the flu, developed a rare disorder, and is now on life support in the hospital fighting for her life.

She also has a huge part of the Rocky River community rallying behind her.

Thursday night saw porch light after porch light lit up, all to show support for Eva Marie Harris.

It started as a call to action post on the “Community of Rocky River” Facebook page that asks supporters to keep their lights on until Eva is home.

A silent way to collectively say to her family “we are praying and hoping right along with you that she pulls through”.

It started as a case of influenza B then led to a very rare condition, known as ADEM, or acute disseminated encephalomyelitis.

University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital’s Pediatric Neurologist Dr. Maz Wiznitzer explained ADEM.

"ADEM is basically the body attacking itself. You get an infection, it’s ussually a virus that provokes a response from the body that causes it to attack the brain. It’s a rare condition. We see a few cases a year. It’s also a treatable condition," says Dr. Wiznitzer.

On Wednesday, however, Eva’s mother posted in the Rocky River Facebook group that Eva was now on life support, getting a cardiac drip, and on a ventilator.

The response from total strangers pulling for Eva and her parents is impressive.

An online caring fund page has been created. Many are pledging to bring the family meals and porch light after porch light is staying lit up in solidarity with a family up against so much.

It’s a family who most of those pledging support have never even met.

Many of them are parents also wondering about their own kids.

Dr. Wiznitzer says that ADEM is not contagious.

Most ADEM patients have a viral or bacterial illness 2-3 weeks before developing ADEM.

"The children present with change in mental status, seizures, fever. They may have a weakness on one side or unsteady when they walk," says Wiznitzer.

But he offers some peace of mind for parents worried ADEM can be CAUSED by the flu vaccine.

“The present vaccinations that we give do not have an association with ADEM. In fact, we know the diseases those vaccines protect you against, THOSE are the ones that can cause this bad inflammation of the brain, swelling and inflammation of the brain. The vaccine would actually protect you against that."

But for Eva Harris and her family the fight is on.



(© 2017 WKYC)