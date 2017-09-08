Contractors tied up at gunpoint at University Heights house

(Photo: University Heights Police)

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS - Three contractors working on a house in University Heights were tied up by a pair of armed men during a break-in on Friday afternoon.

Police say two women and a man were working at the house in the 3900 block of Meadowbrook Blvd. when two men with their faces covered entered the home. The victims told police that the suspects had guns.

The suspects bound at least two of the contractors and assaulted the man. Police say the two suspects were looking for a certain thing from the man. His injuries were not life threatening.

One of the women managed to escape the house and call for help at the Mr. Tire on Warrensville Center Road. By the time officers got to the house, the suspects had fled.

Police say this was not a random act and the suspects went to the house for a clear reason. The incident remains under investigation.

