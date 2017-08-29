Coroner rules Warrensville Hts infant death as homicide

Warrensville Heights Police (Photo: WKYC-TV)

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS - Police in Warrensville Heights are investigating the death of a female infant that the Cuyahoga County Coroner's Office has ruled as a homicide.

The infant, identified as Morgan Dillard, was found unresponsive on Saturday at the Walford Apartment Complex. She was transported to University Hospitals' Ahuja Hospital and was pronounced dead.

On Monday, the Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy and ruled the death as a homicide. Warrensville Heights Police are continuing their probe of the case and consulting with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

