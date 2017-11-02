Court date set for accused Strongsville murderer Jeffrey Scullin

(Photo: Strongsville police)

STRONGSVILLE - Jeffrey Scullin, the man accused of murdering his future mother-in-law Melinda Pleskovic, is set to appear in court on Friday.

Court records show Scullin will be arraigned in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas tomorrow at 10 a.m. He was arrested on Tuesday and charged with Pleskovic's murder after the Strongsville Middle School teacher was found shot and stabbed to death at her home.

Scullin had been living with the Pleskovic family and called 911 (along with Melinda's husband) to report her death. Scullin had also fathered a child with Melinda's daughter Anna, and the two were due to be married on Oct. 28, which ended up being the day Melinda was buried. Scullin served as a pull bearer at the funeral.

© 2017 WKYC-TV