Current and former students cope with beloved teacher's death

A teacher for nearly three decades.

Melinda Pleskovic touched countless lives.

Described as silly, but serious when called for. Students and parents don't know who would want to hurt such a beloved mother, grandmother - and teacher.

"Well here she is, right in with the kids..."

Connie Ramser has scrap books full of pictures of Mrs. Pleskovic. All three of her children had her as a teacher.

"She made them work, which is good. But nobody will ever tell you anything bad about Mrs. Pleskovic," said Ramser.

She says Pleskovic interacted with the kids so well, because she was a mom herself.

Bruce and Melinda have two daughters, an 18-year-old son with special needs and a granddaughter.

"This is a small community. You probably couldn't knock on any door where somebody didn't know Melinda in one way," said Ramser.

She was visible in Strongsville, coaching kids' soccer and participating with Kyle in Special Olympics.

Mel, as close friends called her was currently a 6th grade teacher at Strongsville Middle School.

"The kids connected with her because, like I said, she was a teacher, but she was a mom. She was a really good teacher," said Ramser.

Parents could be seen picking up their kids early from school, today. Julie Lawson and therapy dog Kali were on-hand in the auditorium where students were writing notes, signing banners and talking to counselors.

"She's been in there giving hugs, getting hugs, collecting peoples' tears, making kids smile," said Lawson.

Ramser and her kids thankful for the lessons and memories left behind by a woman who touched so many lives.

One of the Pleskovic's daughters was engaged. Friends tell us the wedding was supposed to happen this Saturday.

