Cuts could be coming to Parma Schools

PARMA - The Parma City School District is in trouble.

It doesn't have enough money to go on as it is currently.

In May, a levy was defeated by the voters that would have generated millions to help the district. Taxpayers opted not to give the school board more money after many felt it had spent what it had irresponsibly.

Thursday night, the school board held a special town hall meeting at Normandy High School, to talk about massive budget cuts looming.

More than $4 million dollars needs to be trimmed this school year after failing to get a levy on the November ballot.

Parma is considering closing one high school, one middle school and two elementary schools. Also on the table: shortened school days, expanded class sizes and 23 general teaching positions are also on the line.

No decisions have been made, and the discussion is ongoing.

