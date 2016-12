(Photo: Vince Fratiani/WKYC/AP)

A Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Deputy is facing several charges after he cause a two- car crash while driving under the influence.

Deputy David Miller, is facing OVI charges.

According to North Olmstead Police, Miller tried to pass two cars on Christmas Eve, when one of the vehicles turned left, they collided with Miller.

Miller appeared in court Tuesday afternoon in Rocky River.