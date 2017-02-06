Cuyahoga County: At least 46 deadly heroin, fentanyl overdoses in January

overdose (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - Following a concerning weekend of 14 deadly overdoses in the county, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner released data on heroin and fentanyl overdoses for the year.

Last month, there were at least 46 confirmed deadly overdoses due to heroin, fentanyl or a combination of the two. Eleven overdose cases are still pending toxicology reports.

Half of the 46 deadly overdoses occurred in the city of Cleveland. The other half occurred in the suburbs.

Since Feb. 1, there have already been at least 24 deadly overdoses, including 14 across the county just this past weekend. Two of those 14 were women. The youngest victim was 23, the oldest was 57. The city of Cleveland reported six deaths in 27 overdoses over the weekend,

January also saw 31 cocaine-related deaths in the county.

