Cuyahoga County Council approves funding for Quicken Loans Arena renovations

CLEVELAND - Tuesday evening, the Cuyahoga Council approved the proposed funding for renovations to Quicken Loans Arena. The measure passed by an 8-3 vote.

The $140 million project will add more public space to the arena and enclose it in a glass envelope. The hope is that the renovations will relieve concourse bottleneck problems, provide more room for visitors to gather before and after events, and help promote more street and neighborhood activity.

The Q is now 22 years old, the average lifespan for an NBA arena. It's now the second oldest in the league.

The public's $70 million would not involve new taxes or take money from city and county services, or their general funds.

The Cavs will foot half of the bill, here's how the rest breaks down:

$97 million will come from admission taxes, collected when you buy a ticket for events at the Q.

$44 million will come from the Bed Tax, money comes from hotel guests.

$16 million coming from the money set aside for the Convention Center which was under budget.

And the final $3 million will come from the sales tax spent inside the Q.

