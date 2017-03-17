Cuyahoga County Executive calls President Trump's proposed budget ‘devastating'

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish released the following statement early Friday morning in reaction to President Trump’s proposed budget:

The proposed federal budget cuts would be devastating to the people of Northeast Ohio: For example, cuts to the Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act jeopardize the health of our residents, particularly those who are more vulnerable. Cuts to education jeopardize the future of our kids. Cuts to Lake Erie protections jeopardize our most important resource.

In Cuyahoga County, we’re all about jobs: Job creation and job training. We have been working to revamp the workforce system to make sure every Northeast Ohio resident has access to a good job with a family sustaining wage. The proposed federal budget cuts to manufacturing, economic development, internships and summer employment, job corps, and other workforce training programs would seriously harm the people who want to work in Northeast Ohio.

