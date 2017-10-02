Cuyahoga County reaches a new height for visitation

Fans pack downtown Cleveland (Photo: WKYC-TV)

Destination Cleveland, a local hotspot and visitors bureau, announced 18 million people have visited Cuyahoga County in 2016. With an influx of visitors in the city for the NBA Finals, Republican National Convention, and MLB World Series Cuyahoga County is growing rapidly.

According to Tourism Economics, the growth rate of visitors in Cleveland has surpassed the United States growth rate for the past seven years. Day visitation to Cleveland has also increased by 21 percent.

Business, leisure, and overnight visitors of Cleveland also have contributed to the growth. The presence of overnight visitors continues to increase prior to the previous year. Since 2011, overnight visitation has expanded by 22 percent.

President and CEO of Destination Cleveland, David Gilbert said, “Continued record-setting growth in our visitor volume shows that Destination Cleveland’s sustained marketing and sales efforts combined with opportunities that shine a positive spotlight on Cleveland, such as the 2016 RNC, the NBA Finals and MLB World Series, are motivating more people each year to discover for themselves all that Cleveland offers,” Gilbert continued, “With short-term gains in travel and tourism, Cleveland is better positioned for broader economic success as many of those who move to a new city often had a favorable visitor experience first.

Visitation to Cleveland has grown to 800,000 every year since 2009.

