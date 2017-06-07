Cuyahoga County sees more than 40 fatal drug overdoses in 13 days

opioid prescriptions (Photo: Thinkstock)

CLEVELAND - More than 40 people fatally overdosed on drugs in Cuyahoga County in 13 days.

From May 26 to June 7, authorities said the area experienced 43 fatal drug overdoses.

Officials encourage those who are recovering from an opioid addiction or may know someone who is to contact Project DAWN by visiting its website or calling 216-778-5677.

The Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (also known as ADAMHS) Board of Cuyahoga County at 216-623-6888.

