Cuyahoga Valley National Parks are great for raising eaglets

BRECKSVILLE - Earlier this year, America was enthralled by a web cam with its eye on a Florida bald eagle nest. The eagles laid their eggs, and one hatched.

Millions watched the baby bird being cared for by its doting parents.

We have lots of eagle success stories here in Ohio, too.

The Station Road Trailhead in Brecksville may not seem a romantic spot in mid-February, but just around the bend, love is in the air. For bald eagles, that is.

Wildlife watchers Betsy MacMillan and Amy Longley stopped by the Cuyahoga Valley National Park with binoculars and camera in hand, hoping for a glimpse of the eagles that have called the nest home since 2007.

It's been an inspiration.

"We volunteer occasionally to help people see the eagles and they get so excited," says Betsy.

Hiker Ken Kish frequents the area. Seeing the eagles fills his heart. "I never get bored of it. It's just the most beautiful sight, you know, to see something like that," he says.

It's been a productive ten years for the Brecksville bald eagles

"We've had a dozen successful babies fledge from this nest here," says Pamela Osborne from the Cuyahoga Valley National Parks.

Mostly because of a reborn Cuyahoga River

"We have a success story," says Osborne. "These eagles are successfully finding food in this river that's making a comeback."

That makes people...hopeful. Hopeful for the future of our environment.

Just a note if you head out to the trail, you won't be able to see the eaglets up close. There are signs along the trail restricting the public in order to give the new family its privacy.

