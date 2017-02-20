Dairy Queen employee shoots armed robber in Mayfield Heights

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS - An employee foiled an attempted robbery at the Mayfield Heights Dairy Queen, by shooting the suspect.

Mayfield Heights Police say the suspect entered the restaurant on 5713 Mayfield Road at 10:20 p.m. on Sunday evening and was pointing a gun at employees.

One of the employees, who holds a concealed carry (CCW) permit, then shot the suspect.

The suspect left the Dairy Queen on foot and was located several hours later by police near I-271. The suspect was taken to a local hospital to treat a non-life threatening wound.

Mayfield Heights Police have not disclosed the identity of the suspect, nor the Dairy Queen employee who stopped the robbery.

