DEAD FROM ABUSE | 62 kids in Cuyahoga County over 10 years

Between 2006 and 2015, 62 kids died because of abuse and or neglect in Cuyahoga County according to the most recently available data from the county’s Child Fatality Report. The numbers even higher if you add all homicides.

The case of a child allegedly beaten to death in Cleveland while being cared for by her mom and her mom’s partner, has put a spotlight on the reality of child abuse and ultimately kids who die at the hands of their parents or caregivers.

Police say 5-year-old Ta'naejah McCloud was taken to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital via EMS with “massive head trauma,” last Friday. She died on Tuesday.

McCloud’s mother, Tequila Crump and her mother’s girlfriend, Ursula Owens, have now been charged with Felonious Assault.

The charges could be amended as the investigation continues.

Cuyahoga County Spokesperson, Mary Louise Madigan confirms to WKYC Channel 3's Hilary Golston that a Child Welfare Investigation had been opened on Crump in February.

Madigan says in these cases, calls come into the hotline and social workers answer the phone.

An assessment is performed and a social worker goes to the home. If there’s sufficient evidence an investigation ensues.

From a broader perspective, the number of child welfare cases in the county paint a more complete picture of the task facing social workers.

There were more than 5,000 child welfare cases open in 2014, dipping to about 3,700 hundred open cases by 2016.

However, if you look at the number of child abuse and neglect case referrals, the county has only seen a *slight decline over the last three years, the numbers have pretty much held steady. Last year the county had more than 15,000 referrals.

Madigan tells Golston the county’s hotline fielding possible child abuse cases receives more than 18-thousand calls.

The numbers are sobering.

Nationally, in 2014 Cuyahoga County outpaced the country with a rate of 2.4 children dying from abuse or neglect per 100,000 kids, compared with a national rate of 2.1 per 100,000.

