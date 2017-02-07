DEVELOPING | DeFreeze family loses location for murdered teen's funeral

Alianna DeFreeze (Photo: GoFundMe account)

A family whose teen-aged loved one was viciously murdered is now scrambling to find a location for the funeral after they publicly announced funeral arrangements Monday.

Ariel Bell, a relative of Alianna Defreeze, says she had a verbal agreement with the Civic Conference and Events Center located at 3130 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights Ohio to hold the wake and funeral there.

Bell says she wanted to accommodate her large family as well as many members of the public who may want to attend.

Several vigils have drawn hundreds of community members, expressing their support for the family and calling for justice.

A GoFundMe account set up for Alianna’s funeral services has now raised more than $13,000.

Bell tells WKYC Channel 3’s Hilary Golston that when she tried to complete the transaction Tuesday, she was denied because the center says it is understaffed.

They may not have anyone to open the building for the services, Bell was told.

Bell is hoping the wake and funeral can remain at the same time, however right now the situation is in flux.

Channel 3 contacted Damon DeFreeze, Alianna’s father who said that the family will update the public Wednesday as they search for a new place to hold the services.

Golston called the Civic Conference and Event Center several times Tuesday, but did not receive calls back by news time.

Stay with Channel 3 News for Updates as this develops.

(© 2017 WKYC)