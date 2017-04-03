Diocese of Cleveland expands treatment center in Parma

Catholic Diocese of Cleveland (Photo: WKYC)

There is helpful news on the drug battle tonight.

The Diocese of Cleveland, has expanded the number of detox beds from 16-to-81 in its men's treatment center.

It's being called a heroin tsunami... and the need for treatment beds is more critical than ever.



The increase in beds at Catholic Charities Matt Talbot Inn Facility in Parma is welcome news to those on the front lines of the epidemic.

Funding for the new beds comes from Cuyahoga County's Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board.

Matt Talbot Inn provides residential alcohol and other drug addiction treatment for adult men who live in Cuyahoga County, and have received an alcohol and/or other drug assessment and meet the criteria of care as determined by the assessment.



Most require detox prior to treatment and those services are available at Rosary Hall at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center, Stella Maris, or Salvation Army Harbor Light, among others. The intensive treatment typically begins after detox.

