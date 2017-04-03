Driver taken to hospital after crashing into Maple Heights house

(Photo: Tim Coffey, WKYC-TV)

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Authorities are investigating after a driver slammed a vehicle into a Maple Heights house.

It happened early Monday morning in the 17600 block of Libby Road.

Pictures from the scene show the vehicle had crashed into a corner of a home’s front porch.

The driver was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

