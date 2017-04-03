Driver taken to hospital after crashing into Maple Heights house

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Authorities are investigating after a driver slammed a vehicle into a Maple Heights house.
It happened early Monday morning in the 17600 block of Libby Road.
Pictures from the scene show the vehicle had crashed into a corner of a home’s front porch.
The driver was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
