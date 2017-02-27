Driver who killed 2 at Parma Heights concert pleads guilty

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

PARMA HEIGHTS, OHIO - The woman who drove her car into a crowd at a summer concert, killing two, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide Monday morning.

Donna Chidsey, 74, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide, which encompasses both victims killed in the crash. Chidsey is scheduled to be sentenced in Parma Municipal Court March 29.

Donna Chidsey booking photo (Photo: Parma Heights Police Department)

Chidsey was behind the wheel when her car drove into a crowd of concertgoers at Greenbriar Commons Aug. 21, killing two. Police said Chidsey was leaving the concert when she mistakenly hit the gas and accelerated into the crowd.

Kathleen McDonald, 61, and Nancy Gielas, 68, were struck and killed. Six other people were seriously injured.

